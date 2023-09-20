Monivea to get €25,000 in flood relief funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Monivea is to get €25,000 in flood relief funding.

The Office of Public Works is funding the works at Cahernaglass under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works Programme.





Homes in this locality are especially prone to flooding, with flood waters rising very quickly during times of heavy rain.

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon explains what the works involve.

