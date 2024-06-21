Monivea Councillor Albert Dolan elected as youngest ever Cathaoirleach of County Galway

Monivea Councillor Albert Dolan has been elected as the youngest ever Cathaoirleach of County Galway.

The 25 year old, who topped the polls in the recent local elections, assumed the position to a thunderous round of applause at County Hall.





Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner was elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of County Galway.

Fianna Fail Councillor Dolan was first elected in the Athenry/Oranmore area in 2019 at the age of 20 – which made him the youngest ever councillor elected to the local authority.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Dolan told David Nevin his election today is huge honour.

