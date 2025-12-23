Money launderer is sent to prison for four years

By Ronan Judge

A Galway criminal who engaged in prolonged, persistent and planned money-laundering for personal benefit and was “swanning around” in luxury goods has been told his significant criminality “undermines the very essence of our society”.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan was speaking at Galway Circuit Court, where he imposed sentences totalling four years on Dean Finnegan (29).

Finnegan, with an address at Port, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, pleaded guilty, on an agreed facts basis, to four offences arising from his possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct, contrary to section 7 of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

The charges relate to the seizure by Gardaí from Finnegan of €3,260 in the Maldron Hotel on August 15, 2020; €1,450 at the Coach Station, Forster Street, on October 18, 2020; €19,015 from a Credit Union account in Ballinasloe, on April 28, 2021; and €31,000 worth of luxury goods at a property in Port, Ahascragh on July 2, 2021.

In sentencing, Judge O’Callaghan said the court was proceeding on the basis there was no evidence Finnegan had any income between August 2020 and July 2021.

Judge O’Callaghan said money-laundering offences did not often come before the court as standalone offences and were often linked to offending behaviour under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He said there was no suggestion of drugs offences in this case and there was no suggestion Finnegan was involved in a criminal organisation or somehow assisted a third party or organisation.

However, Judge O’Callaghan said the evidence was that Finnegan was laundering criminal proceeds for “personal benefit” and could be viewed as a “one man” criminal organisation.

“Money-laundering is part of the criminal activities of this country which undermine the very essence of our society,” he said.

People were expected to follow laws, rules and norms and people who went against this, were against society, he added.

Judge O’Callaghan said the evidence was clearly set out by Detective Sergeant Cormac Bane and Finnegan denied the offences in interview.

But the court noted the accused gave a reason for cash lodgements in the Ballinasloe Credit Union account.

The court heard Finnegan named several people whom Gardaí contacted and who declined to support Finnegan’s version of events.

Judge O’Callaghan said Finnegan had rights from a legal perspective but he was not entitled to involve innocent third parties in a Garda investigation and the court found this a “particularly troubling and insidious aspect of this case”.

“He led An Garda Síochána on a wild goose chase.”

He said Finnegan “wholly and completely” misled Gardaí in an attempt to deflect the investigation.

Lodgements to the Credit Union account ranged from €6,000 to €15 and as of April 2021, when the account was frozen, the balance was €19,015, the court heard.

Judge O’Callaghan said the court noted three other people were present during the Maldron Hotel detection but were not described as co-accused and Finnegan was in effect “his own boss”.

Of the luxury goods seized under warrant by Gardaí in 2021 in Ahascragh, Judge O’Callaghan said Finnegan was “swanning around” in Christian Louboutin shoes, Gucci belts, an Armani travel bag, Rolex watches and an 18ct gold chain worth €15,000.

He said the accused was entitled to have these items but not if they were the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Dean Finnegan has 32 convictions, the majority of which are for road traffic offences and he has previously received three suspended sentences.

The court was told Finnegan was employed with a tarmacadam company in 2025 but prosecuting counsel, Brendan McDonagh BL, said that Gardaí had conducted a check with Revenue and there was no record of Finnegan’s employment for the period concerned.

Judge O’Callaghan said the court was told Finnegan qualified and earned a distinction in business development in at the College of Management in Bray, County Wicklow.

He said it was clear that Finnegan did not develop those attributes in 2025 but did so years earlier for his own “selfish criminal conduct”.

“He’s no fool”, the Judge added.

Judge O’Callaghan said the aggravating factors in the case included the “prolonged period of time” and the “persistent and planned” nature of the offending and the harm done to his “fellow citizens is substantial and significant”.

He also had to take into account the mitigating factors, which included the accused’s age and his guilty plea which was a “last minute, late plea”.

The court also noted Finnegan attended counselling sessions and volunteered with COPE Galway homeless services.

Judge O’Callaghan imposed two-year sentences in respect of each of the 2020 offences and four-year sentences for each of the 2021 offences.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

In mitigation, defence barrister, Michael Clancy BL, said his client apologised to all affected by his conduct and since these offences, was someone who has seen the light.

“It has been a slow realisation but it has come and crime doesn’t pay,” counsel added.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme

Pictured: Hearing…Galway Courthouse.