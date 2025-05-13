  • Services

Services

Modular homes suggested as short term solution for tented communities in city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Modular homes suggested as short term solution for tented communities in city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Modular homes are being suggested as a possible short term solution to the growing problem of tented communities in Galway City.

City East Councillor Shane Forde says they’ve grown particularly around Lough Atalia in the last few months, despite intervention by homeless services.

He feels modular homes could address the problem – not just for those in tents, but anyone seeking emergency accommodation.

Councillor Forde says the city council’s ability to provide emergency accommodation is at breaking point

More like this:
no_space
Notice for accessibility assistance at Galway train station goes from twelve hours to one

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCommuters requiring assistance to travel are now guar...

no_space
Galway Divisional Gardaí host 5th Garda Youth Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Divisional Gardaí have hosted the 5th Garda Yo...

no_space
Gardaí investigate house break-ins in Salthill and on the Headford Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí in Salthill are investigating a burglary that ...

no_space
Green light for new apartment block in Renmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a new apartment bl...

no_space
Concern over long-term vacant firefighter positions in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcerns are being raised over an apparent inability ...

no_space
Inclusive tours for Sign Language communities at OPW Galway locations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMInclusive tours for Sign Language communities are to ...

no_space
Big Shell Survey to take place on city's Grattan beach tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Atlantaquaria is calling on seashell spotters ...

no_space
€7m Lidl store to open in Claregalway next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLidl is opening its new seven million euro store in C...

no_space
Call for Transport Minister to address capacity issues on Galway trains

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has called on the Minister for Transport t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up