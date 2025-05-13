Modular homes suggested as short term solution for tented communities in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Modular homes are being suggested as a possible short term solution to the growing problem of tented communities in Galway City.

City East Councillor Shane Forde says they’ve grown particularly around Lough Atalia in the last few months, despite intervention by homeless services.

He feels modular homes could address the problem – not just for those in tents, but anyone seeking emergency accommodation.

Councillor Forde says the city council’s ability to provide emergency accommodation is at breaking point