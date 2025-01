This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway-based manufacturing company, M&M Qualtech has achieved an environmental milestone.

The company successfully recycled 36 tonnes of cardboard resulting in 674 trees conserved and the reduction of 78 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

This is the equivalent to removing 14 cars from the road every year.

The manufacturing company says it aims to make even more of an impact over the coming year.