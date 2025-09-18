Mixing old and modern on the Barna House Demesne

-
If you’d ever set your sights on living in an iconic historic house but in reality you crave all the advantages of the modern conveniences, then this three-bed apartment in gated grounds could be the perfect solution for you.
Number 10 Woodbury is on the Barna House Demesne, a highly sought-after gated development situated along the prestigious Barna Road.
Guided at €500,000, it offers generous living space, privacy, and convenience – offering space and security just minutes from both Galway City and Barna.
This apartment is on the second floor, with a bright open-plan living and dining area, a modern fully-fitted kitchen, three generously sized bedrooms – one en-suite – with built-in wardrobes, and two bathrooms, including the en-suite.
This residence includes secure parking and is ideal for those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle with premium comfort.
Comprising c.1,170ft2 of living space, 10 Woodbury is perfectly placed to enjoy the best of both city and coastal living.
So whether you’re looking for a stylish home, a secure downsizing option, or a savvy investment, this apartment in turnkey condition offers an outstanding opportunity in one of Galway’s most desirable residential locations.
Further details are available from DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard, 11 Francis Street, Galway.
Pictured: The spectacular backdrop of Galway Bay behind 10 Woodbury.
