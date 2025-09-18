Mixing old and modern on the Barna House Demesne

If you’d ever set your sights on living in an iconic historic house but in reality you crave all the advantages of the modern conveniences, then this three-bed apartment in gated grounds could be the perfect solution for you.

Number 10 Woodbury is on the Barna House Demesne, a highly sought-after gated development situated along the prestigious Barna Road.

Guided at €500,000, it offers generous living space, privacy, and convenience – offering space and security just minutes from both Galway City and Barna.

This apartment is on the second floor, with a bright open-plan living and dining area, a modern fully-fitted kitchen, three generously sized bedrooms – one en-suite – with built-in wardrobes, and two bathrooms, including the en-suite.

This residence includes secure parking and is ideal for those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle with premium comfort.

Comprising c.1,170ft2 of living space, 10 Woodbury is perfectly placed to enjoy the best of both city and coastal living.

So whether you’re looking for a stylish home, a secure downsizing option, or a savvy investment, this apartment in turnkey condition offers an outstanding opportunity in one of Galway’s most desirable residential locations.

Further details are available from DNG Maxwell Heaslip & Leonard, 11 Francis Street, Galway.

Pictured: The spectacular backdrop of Galway Bay behind 10 Woodbury.