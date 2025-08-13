  • Services

Services

Mixed results for fish landings across Connemara

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Mixed results for fish landings across Connemara
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are mixed results for fish landings across Connemara according to the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority

Newly published statistics show a static picture at Rossaveal Harbour and a decrease at Clifden

However, they show an increase in fish landings at Cleggan, Carna and Barna

Rossaveal in Connemara is the main fishing port in the West.

Last year 1,720 metric tonnes of fish were landed there, a lot of dinners at first sight. That figure is in tandem with 2023 but the story through the decades is different.

There was three times as many landings at Rossaveal ten years ago and five times more twenty years ago.

In 2004, the total landings at Rossaveal stood at 11,000 tonnes compared to 1,720 in the year 2024.

The slump coincides to a degree, with the ending of fish processing at the harbour.

Leaving Rossaveal aside, Cleggan has the next biggest landings at 123 tonnes, an increase of 13 tonnes on the previous year.
Carna has 39 tonnes, a small increase on 2023 and Clifden had landings of 29 tonnes which is away down on the previous year.

It ranges down to Barna with 4 tonnes, up from 1 tonne in 2023.

More like this:
no_space
Hopes of a tourism boost for Headford with new guided tours at Ross Errilly Friary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are hopes of a tourism boost for Headford with ...

no_space
Former Galway Arts Officer backs call for dedicated arts section on RTÉ news

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA former Galway Arts Officer is backing calls for a d...

no_space
Dunmore woman is finalist in the National Brown Bread Baking Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDunmore woman Tracey Mullin-Ryan is one of the eight ...

no_space
Galway strengthens US ties with official visit to Milwaukee and Chicago

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA delegation from Galway City and County Councils dep...

no_space
University of Galway says 'bilingual status' is key priority as Sinn Féin seeks meeting with new President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway says its bilingual status is...

no_space
Contract awarded for 84 unit social housing scheme in Ballyburke in Knocknacarra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe contract for the development of a new 84 unit soc...

no_space
Sinn Féin seeks meeting with new University of Galway President to discuss Irish language

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Sinn Féin TD is seeking an urgent meeting with the ...

no_space
Ballinasloe exhibition highlights art's role in health and recovery

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn exhibition, which highlights art's role in health ...

no_space
Proud son of Connemara takes the helm at oldest Irish organisation in the Americas

The proud grandson of two Connemara emigrants has been named as the President of the Charitable I...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up