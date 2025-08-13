This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are mixed results for fish landings across Connemara according to the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority

Newly published statistics show a static picture at Rossaveal Harbour and a decrease at Clifden

However, they show an increase in fish landings at Cleggan, Carna and Barna

Rossaveal in Connemara is the main fishing port in the West.

Last year 1,720 metric tonnes of fish were landed there, a lot of dinners at first sight. That figure is in tandem with 2023 but the story through the decades is different.

There was three times as many landings at Rossaveal ten years ago and five times more twenty years ago.

In 2004, the total landings at Rossaveal stood at 11,000 tonnes compared to 1,720 in the year 2024.

The slump coincides to a degree, with the ending of fish processing at the harbour.

Leaving Rossaveal aside, Cleggan has the next biggest landings at 123 tonnes, an increase of 13 tonnes on the previous year.

Carna has 39 tonnes, a small increase on 2023 and Clifden had landings of 29 tonnes which is away down on the previous year.

It ranges down to Barna with 4 tonnes, up from 1 tonne in 2023.