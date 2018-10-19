Mixed reaction to proposed speed limit changes in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara councillors have given a mixed reaction to proposed speed limit changes across the region.

It’s after draft plans overseen by Transport Infrastructure Ireland were presented at this weeks meeting of the Connemara Municipal District.

They include reductions along sections of the N59 as well as leading into towns and villages; and periodic speed limits at national schools along national and secondary roads.

Also discussed was the need for greater consistency with speed limits along the R336 – which currently has a wide range of 50, 60 and 80 km/h zones.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 9…