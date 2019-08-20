Mixed reaction to plans for restaurant, bar, retail units and apartments

The City Council has sought further information from developer proposing to build a restaurant and gastro-bar, retail units and apartments at the Clybaun Road roundabout in Knocknacarra – citing concerns about implications for road users and the future upgrade of the junction.

In the application currently before the Council, Highcross Developments has sought permission to construct a “mixed use neighbourhood centre” ranging from three to four storeys at the site off the roundabout – the development of which will require the demolition of an existing derelict two-storey house.

It is proposed that the basement of the building will house a cellar, toilets, refuse areas, storage and ancillary services.

The ground floor of the development would comprise of two retail units and a gastro-bar – described as slightly smaller than the ground floor bar in Tom Sheridan’s.

The first floor is to be the location of a “stylish and generously proportioned” restaurant, while the second, third and fourth floors would consist of six apartments made up of four 3-bedroom and two 2-bedroom units.

The Council has now sought the submission of a Road Safety Audit that addresses: the traffic and transportation concerns raised by third party observations and objections; and the implication on proposals of the likely upgrade of the existing roundabout to a signalised traffic light junction.

Planners have also invited the developers to “consider a rationalisation of materials” – raising questions about the “climatic robustness” of the timber in the proposed finishes.

Highcross is part the same group that owns and operates a number of high-profile bars and restaurants in the city, including Brasserie on the Corner; Sonny Molloy’s and the Front Door; Tigh Nora; The Dáil Bar; and Tom Sheridan’s in Knocknacarra.

The proposal includes for 72 car parking spaces; bicycle parking spaces; a new vehicular entrance from the Western Distributor Road; a vehicular exit onto the Clybaun Road; and additional pedestrian connectivity to the public roads around the site.

In a letter to city planners, Highcross Managing Director John Mannion stated that this development aims to provide “a new high-end, local produce restaurant for the community of Knocknacarra and surrounding areas”, an area he said had in excess of 20,000 residents.

