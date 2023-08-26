  • Services

Mixed compliance levels found at Galway Brothers of Charity Services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mixed levels of compliance have been found at a number of Brothers of Charity Services in Galway.

HIQA held inspections at four of its disability services centres recently – Dárog, Ballin, Rea and Dunmaura.

While Dárog and Ballin were found to be largely compliant, some areas of Rea and Dunmaura were not compliant.

Rea services in Loughrea provides full-time residential care and support for up to six adults with a disability.

Inspectors found both houses visited were in need of maintenance, repair and redecoration.

The service was also found to be not compliant in relation to protection against infection, with inspectors finding there was insufficient guidance available to staff.

Dunmaura Services, which caters for up to five adults with a severe intellectual disability, was found to be not compliant in terms of fire precautions and staffing.

The inspector was not assured that the provider had adequate arrangements in place for evacuating in the event of fire.

The report outlined how there was one resident who required the use of a hoist, with the help of two staff members, in order to evacuate.

However, they also noted how there was only one staff member on duty at night time.

