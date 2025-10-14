Mixed bag for ecological health of Galway Bay lakes in latest EPA report

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a mixed bag for Galway Bay lakes when it comes to ecological health, according to the latest EPA report.

The three-year assessment from the Environmental Protection Agency found that six local lakes are in high ecological status, three are in good status, with four in moderate condition.

It also found the overal quality of rivers and lakes nationwide is declining, despite a drop in levels of excess phosphorous and nitrogen.

This report is based on information, collected over the six years up to 2024, relating to water quality and pollution in 3,189 rivers, more than 800 lakes, 160 estuaries, almost 100 coastal waters, 512 groundwater bodies, and 16 canals.

It says just over half, 52 per cent of all these water bodies are in satisfactory ecological health, down from 54 per cent three years ago.

Estuaries and coastal lagoons came out worst with 70 per cent deemed unsatisfactory.

The main pressures impacting on water quality are excess nutrients coming mainly from agriculture, urban wastewater discharges, and damage to the physical condition of water habitats from activities such as land and river drainage, forestry and urban development.

It found there is evidence that nutrient levels are reducing in areas where actions are being targeted, however the scale and pace of implementation needs to be increased.

At the current level of progress, Ireland will fail to meet the EU and national goal of restoring all waters to good or better status by 2027.