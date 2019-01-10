Mix of heat and moderate rainfall prompted prolific grass growth during backend

WHILE 2018 might have proven to be a difficult farming time for parts of the country that suffered the worst of the Summer drought conditions, it was ‘a great working year’ for most parts of Galway, according to Abbeyknockmoy weather recorder Brendan Geraghty.

His weather statistics for 2018 – based on his daily recording of precipitation – showed that while rainfall for the year, at just under 40 inches, was close on six inches below the average, the West escaped the extreme drought conditions that ‘killed’ grass growth in many parts of the country.

The two wettest months of the year were January (7.25 inches) and December (5.14 inches) but the grass growing season in Galway was ‘saved’ by steady but significant rainfall amounts through July and August.

Brendan Geraghty recorded rainfall of almost four inches (3.99”) in August over 15 days while July produced 2.46 inches of rainfall over the course of eight wet days.

Even May and June – months that were almost completely dry in other parts of the country – between them produced rainfall of almost four inches in Brendan Geraghty’s water gauge (May, 1.89 inches and June, 1.88 inches).

