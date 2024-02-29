Missing teen from Tuam found safe and well

A teenager who has been missing from Tuam since February 10th has been found safe and well.

16 year old Sennora Ward was reported missing almost three weeks ago.





Gardaí have now confirmed Sennora has been located safely, and they are thanking the public for their assistance.

