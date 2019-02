Galway Bay fm newsroom- Kinvara native, Stephen Warde who had been missing in Malaysia since January has been found safe and well.

The family of the 31-year-old and the Irish Embassy in Malaysia, have confirmed the news this morning.

Stephen Warde was last seen near the Petrinas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpar on January 1st.

For more on this story tune into Galway Bay fm news…