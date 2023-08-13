  • Services

Missing Galway Woman located safe and well

Published:

A 35 year-old woman missing in County Galway has been located safe and well.

Shannon Doyle was reported missing after being last seen in Loughrea at around 2pm on Friday.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for their assistance.

