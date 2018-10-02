Minute’s silence at NUIG to mark Wrongful Conviction Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A minute’s silence will be held at NUI Galway today to remember people from around the world who have been wrongfully convicted.

It’s part of the first workshop of the newly-launched Innocence Clinic at the college to mark the 5th Annual International Wrongful Conviction Day.

The Innocence Clinic is an initiative launched with the co-operation of the law, journalism and human rights centre at NUIG under the guidance of US Fulbright Scholar and award-winning journalist, Anne Driscoll.

At 4 o’ clock this afternoon, in the McMunn theatre at NUIG, participants in the clinic will observe a minute’s silence to remember those who were wrongfully convicted around the world.