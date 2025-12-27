Minor works and ICT grant aid for Galway schools

Schools across the city and county will share €3.8 million in funding for minor works and ICT grant aid – part of an overall €65 million package announced this week by Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

Of that €3.8 million, €1.8 million covers minor works grants, while Galway’s primary schools will share €1.2 million and post-primary get €0.8 million in ICT grant aid.

Under the Minor Works scheme, funding is made available to all primary and special schools with a basic grant of €5,500 plus €18.50 per mainstream pupil and €74 per student with special educational needs enrolled in the school on September 30 of the year prior to the issue of the grant.

Schools have the autonomy to use this funding for maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds.

In the case of a primary school the Digital Strategy ICT grant will consist of a €2,000 basic grant plus €25.17 per mainstream pupil, €30.20 per pupil with special educational needs attending a special school or attending a special class attached to a mainstream school, and €27.69 per pupil in DEIS schools.

The announcement from the Minister for Education and Youth also confirms a standardised payment period for the annual Minor Works and ICT grant funding for schools.

This provides clarity and certainty for the school system and will now be incorporated into the annual grant payments calendar for schools.

“In line with NDP Rollout and as part of delivering on Programme for Government commitments I am pleased to provide this clarity and certainty for schools on their minor works and ICT grant funding,” said Minister Naughton.

“Providing certainty around the timing of minor works and ICT funding means that schools can plan ahead and make smart, flexible and timely improvements.

“Our investment of €65m will empower schools to invest locally and respond directly to the needs of their students and the school community. For students and teachers this means safer facilities, better technology and learning environments that will support them in the years ahead.”

Pictured: Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton.