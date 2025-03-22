Minister’s St Patrick’s Day visit paves the way for beef exports to Vietnam

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Opening the Vietnamese market for Irish beef and further cooperation between the two countries were top of the agenda when Galway West TD and Minister of State Noel Grealish, TD, visited Vietnam this week as part of a programme to mark St Patrick’s Day.
As part of his itinerary, Minister Grealish – who is Minister at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with responsibility for Food Promotion, New Markets, and Research and Development – met with Vice Minister Hoang Trung at the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and the Environment,
“It was a great opportunity to discuss our longstanding co-operation in the area of agrifood, which has accelerated in recent times with the inception of the Irish Vietnam AgriFood Partnership,” said Minister Grealish afterwards.
“I was pleased to see the work of this important partnership programme which is aimed at strengthening Vietnam’s food systems,” he added.
At the meeting, Vice Minister Hoang Trung confirmed that his Ministry had approved the positive report of the inspection of Irish beef systems carried out by Vietnamese officials last October.
He confirmed that the remaining step was for the two Ministries to coordinate and agree on an export health certificate to complete the procedures for opening Irish beef market access to Vietnam.
Commenting on this development, Minister of State Grealish, described Vietnam as a priority market for Irish beef market access.
“Engagement at political, diplomatic and technical levels has been ongoing in recent years,” he said.
“I welcome this positive response which represents a significant endorsement of Ireland’s high food safety standards. This is very positive news which will contribute to the ongoing development of the Irish beef sector and in turn positively impact on family farms and employment in rural Ireland.
“Officials in my Department will now begin the process of agreeing an export health certificate with their counterparts in Vietnam. Once completed this will allow for the commencement of trade in Irish beef to Vietnam.
While in Vietnam Minister of State Grealish also met with a number of Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland client companies and their Vietnamese customers.
Pictured: Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with responsibility for Food Promotion, New Markets, and Research and Development, Noel Grealish, with Vice Minister Hoang Trung at the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and the Environment.
