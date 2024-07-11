Ministers Richmond and Rabbitte to launch social-rented homes in Tuam

Ministers Neale Richmond and Anne Rabbitte are to launch 8 social-rented homes in Tuam tomorrow morning.

The development at Plás an Chruicéid comprises eight, A-rated, 2 & 3 bedroom homes.





They have been delivered by Co-operative Housing Ireland.

Tomorrow morning’s launch takes place at 11:30.

