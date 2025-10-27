  • Services

Minister's Portiuncula concern is for maternity patients' safety

Published:

Minister’s Portiuncula concern is for maternity patients’ safety
The Minister for Health will liaise with a local TD – and former head of the Irish Medical Organisation – on the future of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That was confirmed by Tánaiste Simon Harris last week when he told the Dáil that that the Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has “a real determination to invest in Portiuncula” and that her main interest was in the safety and well-being of expectant mothers and their babies.

He was responding to Roscommon/Galway TD and medical practitioner Martin Daly, who outlined the backstory to the current issues at Portiuncula.

The Ballygar TD said that the recommendations in a report published back in 2018 in relation to the maternity unit at Portiuncula were not implemented. And he said a lack of staff at midwifery level and consultant level was key to many of the problems.

Deputy Daly told the Tánaiste, that, during his own time as Minister for Health, he would have been very aware of the report in 2018.

“There is a problem in the maternity unit in Portiuncula Hospital. I had an exchange with the Minister for Health a couple of weeks ago. The narrative being sold by HSE West North-West is that this unit has failed in spite of the implementation of the report in 2018,” he said.

The Chief Executive of the HSE, Bernard Gloster, said at a meeting of the Joint Committee on Health a number of weeks ago said that it was apparent to him that the ‘Walker Report’ was never implemented.

“So now we have a different narrative, which is that the Walker Report was never fully implemented and this unit has failed,” said Deputy Daly.

“There is confusion down there. We were told that 300 cases would be moved into UHG. I was at a meeting of GPs with the clinical director and the associate clinical director a couple of weeks ago.

“The clinical director told GPs that there was no evidence to move many of the categories they were talking about moving.

“Women with gestational diabetes are not being moved despite the fact that the HSE identifies that it is not safe for them to have their children there.

“Will the resources that are required to have a fully functioning maternity unit in Portiuncula Hospital be provided as per the Walker report?” Deputy Daly asked.

In response, Tánaiste Simon Harris said that he acknowledged that the TD has a professional background as a doctor.

He explained that the Minister’s only interest was the safety and well-being of expectant mothers and their babies.

“We all share that view and we all want to get that right. I remember the Walker Report. I think I was the Minister for Health at the time when it was commissioned,” he said.

“It was seen as an important and seminal moment, and it does need to be fully implemented. I am sure resources will be forthcoming.

“I know the Minister has a real determination to invest in Portiuncula as well. I do not like to hear what the Deputy said about any sort of confusion on this. I will ask the Minister to reflect on the Deputy’s comments here today and liaise with him directly.”

Pictured: Portiuncula Hospital…  Dáil debate.  Photo:  Gerry Stronge.

