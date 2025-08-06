Ministers’ meeting strengthens Brazilian ties

-
The possibility of establishing direct flights between Ireland and Brazil was among the topics discussed when Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira recently sat down with Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports Seán Canney in Dublin.
The visit marked the first time a Brazilian Foreign Minister has travelled to Ireland, representing a significant milestone in the growing relationship between the two nations.
It followed the Galway East TD’s Ministerial visit to Brazil for St. Patrick’s Day earlier this year.
During the meeting, Minister Canney and Minister Vieira discussed a range of topics aimed at strengthening political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.
And on direct flights, Minister Canney gave an undertaking that he would instruct his officials to engage with their Brazilian counterparts on the development of an air service agreement.
The Ministers also addressed the ongoing challenge of Ireland’s inclusion on Brazil’s list of privileged tax regimes, which Minister Canney described as a serious barrier to deepening trade links. He reiterated his hope that progress can be made to resolve the matter in the interests of both countries.
The proposed EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement was also discussed. Minister Canney emphasised Ireland’s ongoing concerns about the potential impact on Irish farmers, particularly if environmental standards in partner countries are not effectively enforced.
He said that Ireland continued to work closely with the European Commission to make its concerns clear – and we will await the Commission’s final consolidated agreement before finalising its position.
The Ministers also explored opportunities to expand student exchange programmes and further develop trade and investment links. Minister Canney noted the value of ongoing educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
“This meeting marks a significant step forward in Ireland’s relationship with Brazil. From trade and education to aviation and diplomacy, there are huge opportunities for collaboration between our two countries. I look forward to working closely with Minister Vieira and his team to turn that potential into progress,” said Minister Canney.
Reflecting on his St. Patrick’s Day visit, Minister Canney said: “It was an honour to visit Brazil for our national day, and I was struck by the warmth of the welcome and the depth of friendship between our peoples. I look forward to seeing the relationship between the two countries evolving further in the coming years.”
Pictured: Minister Sean Canney greets Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on his visit to Dublin.
