Minister welcomes ongoing review of planning permission exemptions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Leader of the Independent Team of Ministers and Minister for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rails and Ports and Galway East TD Seán Canney has welcomed the ongoing review of planning permission exemptions, describing it as an important opportunity to unlock more flexible and practical housing solutions.

The review, led by Minister for Housing James Browne TD, forms part of the wider implementation of the Planning and Development Act 2024 and will shortly go to public consultation.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Minister Canney said that it was important to have a planning system that works.