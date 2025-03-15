Minister Welcomes Further Expansion of Special Classes in Galway with an additional announcement for Belclare NS in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Independent TD for Galway East, Minister Seán Canney, has welcomed this week’s announcement by the Minister for Education, Helen McEntee, of an additional special class at Scoil An Chroí Ró-Naofa in Belclare.

This is an addition to the nine new special classes sanctioned for Galway last month as part of the Government’s national expansion of special education supports.

The previous announcement included nine special classes across Galway, located at Craughwell National School, Kilglass National School, Scoil Sailearna, Creegs Central National School, Knocknacarra Educate Together National School, Dominican College, St. Jarlath’s College, Tuam and Glenamaddy Community School.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Canney said that they will work to ensure that they reach the targets set for this year.