Minister turns sod on €23m housing development in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Housing Minister James Browne has turned the sod on a 2.3 million euro housing development in Claregalway.

He has also today opened 29 social housing units in Tuam, and will go on to visit Oranmore Train Station before opening ten social housing units in Adrahan.

The 88 new social and affordable homes at Lakeview, Claregalway will be a mixture of sizes, and there’ll also be a creche and playground.

Minister Browne says these homes, which are due to be completed by September 2026, are well-connected to the local community:

While CEO Galway County Council, Liam Conneally, says this type of development should pave the way for more mixed developments