Minister to open 105th Claremorris Show – with packed programme for all

The 105th Claremorris Agricultural Show takes place this Sunday at the Claremorris Athletic Grounds – with a programme of events to appeal to visitors of all ages from a huge catchment particularly throughout Mayo and Galway.

This year’s Show will be officially opened by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary.

Once again, the show boasts a wide and varied list of attractions with over 250 show classes including cattle, sheep, horses, vintage, garden, cookery, crafts while the very popular fowl classes returned last year after an absence of a number of years and were an instant hit with young and old and will be likewise this year

The show in conjunction with the Irish Shows Association will be holding a number of All Ireland Qualifiers. The Dog show with 18 classes timed to commence at 2 pm always garners a huge entry and a huge audience in the central arena.

This year it certainly will be a case of “music all day” sponsored this year by the Hession family of Willie McBride’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, Hoboken, New Jersey, on two stages starting at 11am with Band Jaxed followed by the Turley/Duggan School of Irish Dancing while local singing star David Connor and his Band will take the stage from 2pm to 5pm for an afternoon of music and dancing including a number of Jiving and Waltzing competitions.

Stage 2 will see Grainne and Friends who are no strangers to entertaining the tourists in Galway and beyond perform their very popular Trad Music session from 2pm to 3 pm. While local group MATICA will be on stage from 3pm to 5pm.

This year the Show is teaming up Claremorris AFC as it celebrates its 40th anniversary by showcasing its many achievements over four decades from 12 noon in the adjacent Concannon Park – including a big penalty kick challenge open to all.

The Show has also launched Virtual Class 501 and innovative idea that enables people from near and far to participate in an online landscape photography competition with a substantial prize fund.

Also new to this area will be an awesome performance by Evan Mullarkey of the Irish Freestyle Display Team Motocross Ireland.

Further information can be found on the show website www.claremorrisshow.com.

Pictured: Sponsors and Committee of Claremorris Agricultural Show pictured in The Western Hotel, Claremorris at the presentation of Sponsorship for Claremorris Agricultural Show which takes place on the 3rd August at the Claremorris Athletic grounds (opposite CBE) . Photo: Michael Donnelly.