Minister to officially open major expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke will officially open a 6,000 square foot expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe today.

Minister Burke is also to announce a further second expansion of the site, which will further increase roles at the company.





He’ll also visit the IDA Business & Technology Park, Cleaghmore Park, the newly renovated Ballinasloe Enterprise Hub, wrapping up with a panel debate in the Shearwater Hotel at 6pm.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says today is all about showcasing the potential Ballinasloe has

