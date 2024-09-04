Minister to officially open major expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Enterprise Minister Peter Burke will officially open a 6,000 square foot expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe today.
Minister Burke is also to announce a further second expansion of the site, which will further increase roles at the company.
He’ll also visit the IDA Business & Technology Park, Cleaghmore Park, the newly renovated Ballinasloe Enterprise Hub, wrapping up with a panel debate in the Shearwater Hotel at 6pm.
Local Senator Aisling Dolan says today is all about showcasing the potential Ballinasloe has
The post Minister to officially open major expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
