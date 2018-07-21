Minister to hear views on Tuam Mother and Baby Home

Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone will visit Tuam on Monday evening to hear the views of people who were affected by the Tuam Mother and Baby Home before deciding what action will be taken on the site, where the remains of nearly 800 babies and toddlers lie in a former sewage system.
Historian Catherine Corless, whose research revealed how the babies’ bodies had been disposed of by the Bon Secours Sisters who ran the Home between 1925-1961, has called on the people affected, and those in the wider community who want to see these children get a Christian burial to attend the meeting.
She made the plea at a Galway International Arts Festival talk today (Saturday) when she urged Galway County Council to ensure the babies and toddlers aged up to three years of age would be buried in consecrated grounds.
Minister Zappone will be in Tuam’s Ard Rí Hotel at 7pm Monday evening and Catherine Corless says that the onus is on the State and Galway County Council to redress the wrong done to these innocent children.
