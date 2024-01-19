Minister Simon Coveney turns sod on Athenry’s Dexcom project, saying scale is hard to grasp

Dexcom has officially broken ground on its new state of the art facility in Athenry.

The US multinational is headquartered in California, and this is its first European plant, creating over a 1,000 permanent jobs here.





Dexcom manufactures high-tech diabetes equipment, is headquartered in California and operates manufacturing plants in Arizona and Malaysia.

Dexcom and Connacht Rugby have also announced a 12-year naming-rights partnership, with The Sportsground to now be known as ‘Dexcom Stadium’.

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney says the scale of this project is hard to grasp

