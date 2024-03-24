Minister says need for additional services being examined following withdrawal of Aircoach Galway-Dublin service
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says the need for additional services is being examined, following the withdrawal of the Aircoach Galway-Dublin service.
The service – the 706/706X – will stop operating next month because it’s proven to not be commercially viable.
Raising the matter in the Dáil, Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell said it’ll have a serious impact on rural connectivity along the route.
She said it was meant to fill a gap left by the termination of the Bus Eireann 20X20 service – but this latest failure highlights the folly of relying on private operators to fulfill public services.
Speaking in response, Minister Ryan said the matter is being looked at.
