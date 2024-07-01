Minister says GRETB’s new apprenticeship centre further enhances Galway’s educational capacity

The Minister for Further and Higher Education says GRETB’s new apprenticeship training centre further enhances Galway’s educational capacity.

Minister O’Donovan officially opened the new facility today in Mervue, which represents a total investment of €12m.





It will cater for up to 400 students to complete their electrical apprenticeships within the next few years, and will further expand after that to other areas.

Minister O’Donovan spoke to Sarah Slevin about the new centre, and how he expects accommodation to keep up with the increase capacity:

Meanwhile CEO of GRETB, David Leahy, says the centre is offering better facilities for both students and staff:

