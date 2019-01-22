Minister says extension to Mother and Baby Home Commission investigation will not impact planned excavation at Tuam site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An interim report examining burials at mother and baby homes, including the home in Tuam, will be delivered to the government in March.

The report will include extensive technical reports prepared in the course of the Commission’s work on the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, and the Commission’s assessment of burial arrangements at other major institutions.

It comes as cabinet Ministers approved a 12 month extension for the Commission of Investigation into the homes to complete its work.

The Children’s Minister has stressed the extension of time for the Commission will not impact on the planned forensic excavation of the Tuam site.

Katherine Zappone adds that the Commission’s burials report is expected to assist and inform the on-going work to advance the legislative and operational arrangements for this priority project.

She says she doesn’t believe claims that extending the Commission until 2020 will deny survivors justice.

For more on this story tune in to FYI Galway from 5…