Minister reviews troops in Eyre Square ahead of Lebanon deployment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish army’s 113th Infantry Battalion marched around Eyre Square today (26/10) to be reviewed by Minister Paul Kehoe who has responsibility for the Defence Forces.

The group of 450 Defence Forces personnel will deploy to South Lebanon over the next few weeks as part of a UNIFIL mission.

29 counties are represented in the battalion including 62 from Galway, 8 from Mayo and 8 from Roscommon.

