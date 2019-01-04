Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister of State for Traveller Housing says he wants to improve living conditions at sites in Galway and other areas.
Minister Damien English says some sites he has visited over the past year are ‘disgraceful’ and not fit ‘for families to live in’.
According to today’s Irish Times, among the recommendations could be sanctions on councils.
Minister plans to improve Traveller accommodation in Galway
