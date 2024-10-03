Minister Paschal Donohue in Galway for series of engagements
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue is in Galway today for a series of engagements.
His first stop this morning is Athenry – where he’ll visit the Dexcom site, walk around the town, and open a constituency office for Councillor Clodagh Higgins.
He’ll then travel to the city at lunchtime, where he’ll address a Galway Chamber Business Lunch.
From there, Minister Donohue will head to Tuam for a walkabout, before travelling to Loughrea, where he’ll do the same to close out the day.
The post Minister Paschal Donohue in Galway for series of engagements appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
