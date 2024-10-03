Minister Paschal Donohue in Galway for series of engagements

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohue is in Galway today for a series of engagements.

His first stop this morning is Athenry – where he’ll visit the Dexcom site, walk around the town, and open a constituency office for Councillor Clodagh Higgins.





He’ll then travel to the city at lunchtime, where he’ll address a Galway Chamber Business Lunch.

From there, Minister Donohue will head to Tuam for a walkabout, before travelling to Loughrea, where he’ll do the same to close out the day.

