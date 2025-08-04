  • Services

Services

Minister opens new bat roost at Coole Park in Gort

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Minister opens new bat roost at Coole Park in Gort
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new bat roost has been opened at Coole Park in Gort

The old Apple store has been renovated to protect the Lesser Horseshoe Bat

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Séan Canney officiated at the heritage event and accepted on behalf of the State a rare signed limited edition book by WB Yeats

It has been gifted by the Muldoon family in America to Coole Park

It will be retained as part of a collection at Coole Park.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has managed Coole Park Nature Reserve since 1987.

It’s a former residence of the Gregory Family and Lady Augusta Gregory.

More like this:
no_space
Former Netflix Vice-President joins Galway’s Platform94

Platform94 has announced the appointment of Sue Gannon as Fractional Chief People Officer (CPO), ...

no_space
Galway accordionist launches debut solo album after lifetime in music

Galway’s acclaimed button accordion player, Gerry Hanley, will launch his highly anticipated debu...

no_space
Galway singer/songwriter takes on the streets to earn her wings as a singer

By Leona Gilmore There is no more authentic way to earn your musical wings that to take yourse...

no_space
Galway Lotto Player scoops over €60,000 in last night's draw

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway player has won over €60,000 after matching 5...

no_space
Final refusal for steel container coffee shop in Dunmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt seems to be the end of the road for an unauthorise...

no_space
Two Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway charities have been presented with the pro...

no_space
Galway City Council issues Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFollowing on from Met Éireann’s status warning yester...

no_space
Galway arts groups share state funding

A total of 28 artists and arts organisations across Galway city and county are to share a slice o...

no_space
Druid reflects on first half century of dramatic success

Fresh from the unqualified success of their Galway Arts Festival double bill, Druid founder Garry...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up