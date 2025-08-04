Minister opens new bat roost at Coole Park in Gort

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new bat roost has been opened at Coole Park in Gort

The old Apple store has been renovated to protect the Lesser Horseshoe Bat

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Séan Canney officiated at the heritage event and accepted on behalf of the State a rare signed limited edition book by WB Yeats

It has been gifted by the Muldoon family in America to Coole Park

It will be retained as part of a collection at Coole Park.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has managed Coole Park Nature Reserve since 1987.

It’s a former residence of the Gregory Family and Lady Augusta Gregory.