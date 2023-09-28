Galway Bay FM newsroom-Minister Roderick O’Gorman has appointed the Advisory Board to the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam and it includes Mother and Baby Home former resident Peter Mulryan.

The Director, Daniel MacSweeney, was appointed by the Minister in May, and now has an advisory board of 6 members.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Caoimhe Killeen has the details:

The post Minister O’Gorman appoints Advisory Board to the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.