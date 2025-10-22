Minister officially opening two new residential centres for disabled people in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister Norma Foley is today officially opening two new residential centres for disabled people in Galway city

The Minister for Children, Disability and Equality is opening Corrib Lodge at Liosbán which is Resilience Healthcare’s newest children’s residential service in Galway.

It’s a high support, residential service for children and young people with an autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disabilities and physical and sensory needs.

Services include residential care provision for a maximum of 6 children or young people between the ages of six and eighteen years of age, with comprehensive transitioning and preparation for adulthood commencing at seventeen years of age.

Later, Minister Foley and Minister Hildegarde Naughton will attend the official opening of Ability West’s new services at Garraí na Sailí on Letteragh Road

They include a 3,500 sq. ft. Day Service Centre for up to 25 people and a fully accessible residential bungalow purpose-built for four individuals requiring enhanced support and medical care.

There are also three standalone apartments, offering supported independent living for people with intellectual disabilities.

Ministers Foley and Naughton will also visit BOSCI Cara day services for disabled people at Brooklawn House.

They will dine at Café Link, a social enterprise in Shantalla providing inclusive employment opportunities for 16 people and 14 trainees with intellectual disabilities as well as catering skills training and day services.

Afterwards, the Ministers will witness the talent and creativity on display at Arts Alive, a non-profit community-based arts programme in Galway’s West End, run by the Brothers of Charity.

The day will be rounded off by visits to Galway Autism, a community-based charity providing services & support to autistic people and their families, and Enable Ireland Galway which provides both adult services and services to children with complex needs.

Minister Foley told John Morley that while today celebrates the great services in Galway she is well aware of the need for far more facilities and services