Minister of State Urges Eligible Households to Avail of Free Solar Panel Grant

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister of State Seán Canney is calling on households with medically vulnerable individuals to explore the SEAI Medically Vulnerable Solar PV System grant.

The grant is a fully funded initiative designed to assist those dependent on electrically powered medical equipment and provides free solar panels to qualifying homes, reducing electricity costs and ensuring greater energy security for those most in need.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Minister Canney added that several electricity providers are involved in the scheme.