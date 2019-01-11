Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway are to begin a new programme of research and implementation on Active Consent.
The researchers have already rolled out the national SMART Consent programme.
The new 4-year programme will target young people from 16 to 23 years of age in order to promote a positive approach to sexual consent.
Minister of State launches NUIG research programme on Active Consent
