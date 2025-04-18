Minister of State for Planning to visit affordable housing scheme in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Minister of State for Planning and Local Government will visit the new affordable housing scheme in Claregalway later this morning

Minister John Cummins will tour Garraí Na Gaoithe, Lakeview, the site of the first affordable homes built in the county since 2013

The first residents of this three-phase project are set to move into their new homes within the next two weeks

At 10.30 this morning Minister Cummins will be joined by senior officials of Galway County Council for the tour