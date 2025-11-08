  • Services

Minister of State confirms that Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris will be reopened

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister of State for Transport Sean Canney has confirmed that funding for the Western Rail Corridor line from Athenry to Claremorris is available and that works on the line will commence within the next 18 months.

At a meeting of the Western Inter-County Railway Committee in Galway, Deputy Canney also confirmed that the project will be included in the National Development Plan and gave a commitment that once the Athenry to Claremorris phase starts, the attention will turn to phase three, linking Claremorris to Collooney.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Canney said he looked forward to the project being delivered in the coming years.

