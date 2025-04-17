Minister must act on latest slurry research findings

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
MINISTER for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, has been called upon this week to reinstate grant aid for slurry spreading dribble bars in light of the most recent research findings.
According to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association [ICSA], the latest research findings from Teagasc – to be published shortly – points to ‘no difference’ in terms of ammonia emissions between dribble bars and trailing shoes.
Last year, the then Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, removed dribble bars from TAMS grant aid because of the ‘emissions reduction differential’ between the dribble bar and the trailing shoe.
ICSA president Seán McNamara said last week that the latest research findings underlined the urgent need for the dribble bar grants to be reinstated immediately.
“This research confirms what we have believed all along – that the dribble bar performs just as well as the trailing shoe when it comes to emissions.
“If both deliver the same environmental outcome, there is no justification for favouring one over the other in terms of financial support,” said Seán McNamara.
It is understood that the latest research data is the result detailed and scientific emissions’ study carried out by Dr. Dominika Krol, a Research Officer with Teagasc who specialises in the area of agricultural gaseous emissions.
Galway IFA Chair, Stephen Canavan, said it had always been the contention of farmers that was little or no difference in emissions between the dribble bar and the trailing shoe.
“But where there is a big difference for farmers is in their pockets. Not alone is the trailing a far more expensive piece of equipment to buy, it also requires a heavier tractor to operate it.
“Taking the grant away from dribble bars never made any sense and we are now calling on Minister Heydon to move swiftly to restore the grants for this piece of equipment,” said Stephen Canavan.
Pictured: The dribble bar: Just as effective for emissions as trailing shoe.
