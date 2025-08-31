Minister launches West-Midlands Credit Union – with a Government promise

The new super-sized West-Midlands Credit Union was officially launched last Friday week at a special event in Tuam – signalling the arrival of a financial institution with more than €465 million in member assets, over 80,000 members, and 14 branches across Galway, Roscommon and Westmeath

Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Robert Troy did the honours to mark the celebration that drew large crowds, with families enjoying children’s entertainment, competitions and refreshments.

Galway GAA star Damien Comer made a special guest appearance to meet and greet members.

This launch follows a major rebrand and refurbishment programme across the West-Midlands Credit Union branch network, ensuring members benefit from modern, accessible branches alongside a full range of digital services.

The newly constituted Credit Union now serves the communities of Tuam, Headford, Mountbellew, Glenamaddy, Athlone, Castlerea, Dunmore, Williamstown, Glinsk, Abbeyknockmoy, Turloughmore, Corrandulla, and Moylough.

Minister Troy described it as a pleasure to officially launch West-Midlands Credit Union ‘and pay tribute to the staff and members who have come together to form this new brand’.

“Credit Unions remain trusted, community financial services providers, and the recent confirmation of lending increases is a positive development for the sector,” he said.

“West Midlands Credit Union has a strong asset and member base thanks to this amalgamation, and I look forward to the continued progress this new brand can make. Credit unions and their future are a priority for this Government, including the development of a wider strategy for the sector which I will be leading on during my time as Minister,” he added.

Chairman of the board of West-Midlands Credit Union Peter Fallon said that the merger would strengthen their ability to serve members.

“It means more products and services and even stronger financial stability – all while keeping the same personal, community-focused service that our members value,” he said.

“Lending decisions will always remain local, made by people who understand the needs of our community. This launch is only the beginning of an exciting new chapter for West-Midlands Credit Union.”

Pictured: Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance Robert Troy TD (centre) cutting the tape at the official launch of West-Midlands Credit Union Tuam Branch alongside CEO of West-Midlands Credit Union John Doyle and Chairperson of the Board Peter Fallon.