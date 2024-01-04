Minister Hildegarde Naughton reveals 10,000 STI testing kits are ordered every month
Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton has revealed that 10-thousand free STI testing kits are being ordered every month from the HSE.
56 per cent of those said they’d never visited a sexual health clinic before.
Last year the service cost €3.5 million and this year funding has increased to €4.2m to meet demand.
Minister of State for Public Health, Hildegarde Naughton says the kits take away any embarrassment and ensure those who need treatment receive it.
