Minister hikes up pressure on UHG

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Political pressure was piled on management of University Hospital Galway (UHG) last week as surgeries were postponed due to ongoing overcrowding.
Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill singled out public hospitals in Galway and Cork as slower to implement reforms designed to ease overcrowding.
In an interview with The Irish Examiner, the Minister said Cork and Galway were lagging other major hospitals for implementing change, including to weekend rosters.
HSE CEO Bernard Gloster, speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News, said the Minister was correct to criticize hospital management.
It comes as the overcrowding problem at UHG was in the spotlight again this January, and elective surgeries were postponed.
The HSE confirmed the Emergency Department at UHG was “extremely busy” last weekend, with more than 400 people attending and high numbers needing to be admitted for ongoing treatment.
The HSE said that it was using all available ‘surge capacity’ but patients were still being treated on trolleys due to a lack of beds.
It asked the public to consider alternative care options before attending ED, which was prioritising those who are seriously ill or injured.
“All available beds in the hospital are in use. Patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.
Due to these ongoing pressures and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures. Urgent and time-sensitive procedures are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed,” the HSE said.
As revealed in the Connacht Tribune recently, the number of people treated on trolleys at UHG last year was the highest in more than two decades according to INMO stats.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
TedFest all set for another outing
The organisers of TedFest, the annual festival celebrating the iconic television series Father Te...
Housing action group accuses local authority of neglecting Gaeltacht tenants in Conamara
The Gaeltacht Housing Action Group BÁNÚ has accused Galway County Council of failing to properly ...
Broadcaster wants action over AI-generated porn
Broadcaster and former election candidate Gráinne Seoige has called for urgent action to address ...
New University of Galway Library named after medical graduate murdered weeks after completing studies
The new €80m library at the University of Galway is to be named in honour of a student who was mu...
Staffing issues in Galway’s disability sector
Just over one in every ten posts in Galway’s Children’s Disability Network Teams (CDNT) are vacan...
Councillors told initial proposals for Dunmore withdrawn because of plan’s ‘limited scope’
A masterplan is to be drawn up for the Dunmore Bridge Street regeneration project after the ‘limi...
Galway County Council accused of failing bullied teenager
Galway County Council has been accused of failing a teenager being subjected to daily bullying an...
Galway volunteers head to Ethiopia for latest phase of orphanage refurbishment
The commitment of a small but incredibly dedicated group of Galway volunteers to making life bett...
Galway Cathedral Novena aims to explore hope, healing and everyday faith
Galway Cathedral this week announced the schedule for its annual Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual ...