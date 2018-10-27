Minister gives assurance on Portiuncula’s future

A Government Minister has reiterated that there are no plans to downgrade maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital – nor is there a plan to merge maternity services at Ballinasloe and Galway.

Minister of State Finian McGrath was responding to a question on a possible merger, raised in the Dáil by Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice.

“The information has caused concern in County Roscommon and north Galway because the maternity service at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is a very valuable asset,” said Deputy Fitzmaurice.

“Is a downgrading of maternity services at the hospital envisaged?” he asked.

Minister McGrath said the establishment of a maternity network across the Saolta hospital care group was further recommended in the clinical review of the maternity services at Portiuncula, published earlier this year.

“That report also concluded that a maternity network is a requirement to ensure the delivery of high quality, safe and standardised maternity care across the entire hospital group,” he said.

“It is prudent therefore to remind the House that the establishment of maternity networks across our hospital groups represents Government policy and, as such, is a key priority for the Minister for Health,” he added.

But he said he wanted to make clear that the development of the Saolta maternity network ‘does not represent a plan to close any services’.

“Maternity networks are about supporting smaller units to deliver their services in a more standardised and safer manner,” he said.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said he welcomed the Minister of State’s comments that Galway and Portiuncula hospitals will work together and Portiuncula’s maternity services will continue to be available in Ballinasloe – with no downgrade.