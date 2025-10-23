  • Services

Minister for Older People to be keynote speaker as Galway hosts National Age Friendly awards

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The National Age Friendly Awards are being held in Galway city this evening where Minister of State for Older People Kieran O Donnell will be the keynote speaker.

The event in the Galmont Hotel at 6.30pm is being hosted by Galway City and County Councils on behalf of the National AFI shared service.

The awards recognise achievement in the age friendly initiatives being delivered across the national shared service for Ireland’s ageing population.

Galway has two nominations, the City Council for its Positive Ageing Week – Local Heroes Campaign and the County Council for its 60+ Climate Drive

