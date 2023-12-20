Minister for Health announces Galway Hospice to be state-funded
The Minister for Health has announced that Galway Hospice is to be state-funded, along with three other voluntary hospice providers.
Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced the redesignation of four voluntary hospice providers, Marymount Care Centre, Milford Care Centre, Galway Hospice and St. Francis Hospice.
The redesignation of the four hospice organisations will take place this February at a cost of 18.6 million.
Minister Donnelly says that it means that all adult hospices in our country will now be fully state-funded which is a significant step towards the goal of providing universal access to palliative care.
