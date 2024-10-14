Minister Foley travels west to officially open new autism-friendly classrooms

Fittingly as it marks a new era in inclusive learning, Ballinderreen NS welcomed Minister for Education, Norma Foley, last week as she officially opened two newly established autism classes at the school.

The classrooms are equipped with sensory-friendly resources, quiet spaces, and tailored educational materials aimed at fostering a positive learning experience for students with autism.

Minister Foley was welcomed by the school’s Student Council, Green School and Amber Flag Committees – and the student body, as well as parents and invited guests, turned out in force for a special day.

Minister Foley commended School Principal Barry Quinn, the Board of Management and staff for their dedication to fostering an inclusive environment.

“These new autism classes are a vital addition to the school and to the wider community,” she said.

“They reflect the Department of Education’s commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their learning needs, has access to a high-quality education in a setting that supports their development.

“I am deeply impressed by the school’s efforts in creating a nurturing and supportive space for students with autism,” she added.

Minister Foley – accompanied by school staff, students, and parents – toured the new autism classes, which have been specially designed to cater to the unique needs of students with autism.

“The new facilities are part of the school’s ongoing commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students, particularly those with additional needs,” explained Principal Barry Quinn.

“We are incredibly proud to officially open these autism classes and are grateful to Minister Foley for her support.

“This initiative will have a transformative impact on the lives of many students and their families. Our goal is to ensure every child feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential,” he added.

Parents and local community members also attended the event, celebrating the school’s efforts in expanding its services to meet the diverse needs of students.

The establishment of these new classes follows a growing national focus on enhancing supports for students with special educational needs, ensuring that they can thrive within their local school communities.

Pictured: Third Class pupil Katie Hennessy presents Norma Foley with flowers.