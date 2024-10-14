Minister Foley travels west to officially open new autism-friendly classrooms

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Fittingly as it marks a new era in inclusive learning, Ballinderreen NS welcomed Minister for Education, Norma Foley, last week as she officially opened two newly established autism classes at the school.
The classrooms are equipped with sensory-friendly resources, quiet spaces, and tailored educational materials aimed at fostering a positive learning experience for students with autism.
Minister Foley was welcomed by the school’s Student Council, Green School and Amber Flag Committees – and the student body, as well as parents and invited guests, turned out in force for a special day.
Minister Foley commended School Principal Barry Quinn, the Board of Management and staff for their dedication to fostering an inclusive environment.
“These new autism classes are a vital addition to the school and to the wider community,” she said.
“They reflect the Department of Education’s commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their learning needs, has access to a high-quality education in a setting that supports their development.
“I am deeply impressed by the school’s efforts in creating a nurturing and supportive space for students with autism,” she added.
Minister Foley – accompanied by school staff, students, and parents – toured the new autism classes, which have been specially designed to cater to the unique needs of students with autism.
“The new facilities are part of the school’s ongoing commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students, particularly those with additional needs,” explained Principal Barry Quinn.
“We are incredibly proud to officially open these autism classes and are grateful to Minister Foley for her support.
“This initiative will have a transformative impact on the lives of many students and their families. Our goal is to ensure every child feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential,” he added.
Parents and local community members also attended the event, celebrating the school’s efforts in expanding its services to meet the diverse needs of students.
The establishment of these new classes follows a growing national focus on enhancing supports for students with special educational needs, ensuring that they can thrive within their local school communities.
Pictured: Third Class pupil Katie Hennessy presents Norma Foley with flowers.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Coastal walk fundraiser to say thanks
A Galway woman whose husband passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm two years ago has generou...
School begins new chapter in its long story
Minister for Education Norma Foley has officially opened the state-of-the-art new buildings at Cr...
Paschal is in baby hugging mode ahead of election
The surest sign of an election in the offing is politicians kissing babies – and Paschal Donohoe ...
Ukrainians living in Galway feature in new choir documentary with Phil Coulter
A quartet of refugees resident in Galway – all members of the National Ukrainian Choir – are amon...
WDC marks 25 years of progress – and outlines challenges for the Western Region
Disposable income in the west remains just over €3,000 below the national average, and housing co...
Mum and teenage son’s marathon cycle to raise funds for school
A Galway City mum and her 13-year-old son are to take on the challenge of a 150km-plus cycle this...
Rates hike is another blow for business
Almost a third of all businesses in Galway City face additional costs of at least €1,000 every ye...
Hidden speed van just ‘shooting fish in a barrel’
A judge struck out a raft of speeding charges on the grounds that the location of the speed van w...
Corinthians run riot with nine-try thrashing of hosts
Navan 23 Corinthians 63 A stunning second-half of rugby saw Corinthians go top of Division ...