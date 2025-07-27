Minister does the honours at official opening of TD’s office in community centre

It is a case of getting back to basics for a recently elected Galway East TD as he officially opened his own constituency clinic – in the community centre down the road from home.

While Deputy Pete Roche will have an active online presence, his main focus of attention is to meet his constituents up close and personal to discuss their individual issues.

The Abbeyknockmoy TD told the Connacht Tribune that he is anxious to establish a place where local people can come in an discuss issues that affect them. The clinic will be open on a daily basis and will be fully staffed.

TD clinics in the past were traditionally held in local public houses, mainly on Saturday mornings, but Fine Gael’s Deputy Roche said that he felt that they often lacked privacy and many constituents felt awkward entering a licensed premises in any event.

However, when his predecessor Deputy Paul Connaughton (FG) held his clinics in a local public house in Mountbellew each Saturday morning, they were well-attended and often viewed as social events of a kind.

Deputy Roche’s constituency office was opened in the Abbeyknockmoy Community Centre as the Galway East TD said that he did not want constituents worrying about parking charges or community wardens if he decided to locate the office in one of the major towns in the constituency.

Large numbers turned out for the opening of Deputy Roche’s constituency office in Abbeyknockmoy. The official ceremony was performed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon while MEP Maria Walsh was also in attendance.

The Minister highlighted the value of locating the office within the local community centre, noting that it not only places representation at the heart of local life, but also directly supports the community by putting funding back into local facilities.

Maria Walsh MEP echoed the sentiment, emphasising the importance of local offices in strengthening democratic engagement and making politics more accessible to rural communities.

Deputy Roche was joined on the day by members of his constituency team, Cian Lawless and Olivia Rooney, who play a key role in providing day-to-day support to constituents from the Abbeyknockmoy base.

He said that the new office is intended to serve as a hub for the people of East Galway to raise concerns, seek assistance, and stay informed on legislative matters.

“The strong turnout reflected deep community interest in both local and national issues, and underscored the value placed on having a direct link to their elected representative.

“This office belongs to the people of Galway. I look forward to working closely with everyone to address local needs and represent your voices in the Dáil

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who came out today, and all those who helped make this office a reality. Having a space like this at the heart of the community will ensure that people have direct access to their public representatives. My team and I are here to listen, to support and to deliver.”

Pictured: Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, who officially opened Deputy Pete Roche’s constituency office in Abbeyknockmoy Community Centre, pictured with the Galway East TD. Photos: Jacinta Fahy Photography.